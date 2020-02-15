Kashmir: Former IAS officer Shah Faesal booked under Public Safety Act

Since August 14, 2019, Shah Faesal has been under preventive custody under Section 107 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The Supreme Court on Friday sought response from the Jammu and Kashmir administration on a plea filed by Sara Abdullah Pilot challenging the detention of her brother and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah under the Public Safety Act. A bench of justices Arun Mishra and Indira Banerjee issued notice to the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Pilot's plea and posted the matter for further hearing on March 2.

Omar, who has been junior foreign minister and commerce minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led Cabinet in 2000, was served with a three-page dossier in which he was alleged to have made statements in the past which were "subversive" in nature.

