Former Gujarat and Rajasthan Governor Anshuman Singh passes away

Lucknow: Former Rajasthan Governor Anshuman Singh passed away at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow on Monday at the age of 86.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over his death.

The deceased leader's mortal remains were being taken to Prayagraj for the last rites.

Anshuman Singh had been ailing for some time.