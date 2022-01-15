Former FPJ editor Vijayan Kannampilly passes away

Vijayan Kannampilly, prolific artist and the former editor of The Free Press Journal, died Thursday after suffering a cardiac failure. He was 72. Born to former Indian ambassador K. M. Kannampilly and Konath Madhavi Amma, he was a passionate Marxist during his student days, before turning to journalism in 1974, when he joined The Economic Times.

He took a brave stand against the Emergency in 1975 at a time many Indian media houses buckled under political pressure. Post-emergency, he quickly rose through the ranks, becoming editor of FPJ in the mid-1980s. He later left journalism to work for the Business India publishing group and he had a long stint with the group.

He rekindled his passion for painting becoming a committed artist and the author of a bestselling cookbook on Kerala cuisine. He retired to the coastal state in his final years where he spent his time painting. He is survived by his wife, daughter and stepson.

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 09:07 AM IST