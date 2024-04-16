Former Chhattisgarh Civil Service Officer Saumya Chaurasia's Bail Plea Rejected

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): The special Court of Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday rejected the second bail plea of Saumya Chaurasia, former Deputy Secretary to former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, in a money laundering case related to coal scam.

The suspended Chhattisgarh Civil Service Officer is an under trial prisoner languishing in jail for the last 16 months.

The special court heard the bail plea of Saumya Chaurasia on April 12 and reserved its decision over it. Finally, on Tuesday the court rejected her bail petition.

In order to provide parental care to her children, the counsel of Saumya Chaurasia, Kailash Bhaduri moved the bail plea in the court, which was opposed by special public prosecutor Saurabh Pandey, ED lawyer. The defence lawyer failed to convince the court from its argument. Finally the court rejected the bail.

The Apex Court of India also rejected the bail petition of Saumya Chaurasia, and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh for submitting wrong evidence.

ED arrested Saumya Chaurasia over the accusation of involvement in Rs 500 crore coal scam cum illegal levy extortion case. She was arrested on December 2, 2023 and still in jail. As per ED Saumya Chaurasia acted as patron to the kingpin of the mega coal scam Surya Kant Tiwari and helped in distortion of the coal transportation rules.