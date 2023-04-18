Former Bihar MP Anand Mohan Singh once on death row will be released from jail |

Patna: Former Samata Party MP Anand Mohan Singh, who has been in Saharsa Jail for the past 14 years, will soon be free as the screening committee of the Prison Department reviewed his remission recommendation on Monday and favoured his release.

The Patna High Court sentenced Singh to death in 2008 following an order of the district and sessions judge, who also sentenced him and six others, including his wife, Lovely Anand, to death for the murder of a public servant in 1994. The district magistrate of Gopalganj, G Krishnaiah, was lynched on National Highway 22, between Hajipur and Muzaffarpur, on December 4 that year.

After an appeal, the verdict was converted to life imprisonment by the Supreme Court the same year. The six other co-accused were acquitted for want of evidence.

Bihar CM assured Samata Party workers that Singh will be released soon

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who founded the Samata Party with Singh, recently told his supporters that he would soon be released. The CM was speaking at a family function organised by Lovely Anand.

On April 10, the state government notified an amendment to the Bihar Prison Manual that related to the deletion of the clause that specified that those killing government officials were not entitled to release for “good behaviour”.

About Singh's political career

Singh was first elected to the assembly from Mahisi, Saharsa, in 1990, on the ticket of late former prime minister Chandra Shekhar. In 1996, he joined the Samata Party and won from the Rajput-dominated Sheohar Lok Sabha constituency. The same year Lovely Anand won from Vaishali, another Rajput-dominated Lok Sabha seat.

Singh is already on a 15-day parole to join the marriage celebrations of his son, Chetan Anand, an RJD legislator.

Two months ago he was again out on parole, this time to attend his daughter’s wedding.