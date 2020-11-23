Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi passes away; PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi and others condole demise

Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi passed away on Monday. He was 86.

He breathed his last at 5.34 pm at the Guwahati Medical College, informed Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Gogoi, a three-time Chief Minister, was first admitted to the hospital on August 26 after testing positive for COVID-19 and was released for a brief period before being admitted again on November 2. His condition deteriorated on November 21, following multi-organ failure and was put on invasive ventilation.

Gogoi is survived by his wife Dolly, daughter Chandrima and son Gaurav.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others mourned Gogoi's demise.

"Shri Tarun Gogoi Ji was a popular leader and a veteran administrator, who had years of political experience in Assam as well as the Centre. Anguished by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of sadness. Om Shanti," tweeted PM Modi.