Foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs 91 lakh seized in Mizoram

Champhai: Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered a huge quantity of foreign origin cigarettes worth Rs 91 lakh in Mizoram's Champhai district along India-Myanmar border on Tuesday.

The troops of Assam Rifles recovered 70 cases of foreign origin cigarettes from the general area of Zokhawthar along the India-Myanmar Border in Champhai district and also detained one person.

The operation was carried out by a team of Assam Rifles on specific information.

A senior official of Assam Rifles said that the approximate cost of the recovered foreign origin cigarettes is worth Rs 91 lakh.

Later the seized contraband items were handed over to the Customs Department, Champhai for further legal proceedings. The ongoing smuggling of foreign origin cigarettes is a major cause of concern for Mizoram, especially along the India-Myanmar Border.

Earlier, the Troops of the Assam Rifles seized a huge consignment of foreign-origin cigarettes estimated to be worth over Rs 23 crore in Mizoram's Champhai district on last month.

The Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) recovered foreign-origin cigarettes estimated to be Rs 23,40,00 at Zokhawthar in Mizoram's Champhai district.

