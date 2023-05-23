Foreign delegates arrive at Jollygrant Airport in Uttarakhand for G 20 summit

Foreign delegates have started arriving for the G-20 meeting to be held in Narendra Nagar from May 25th to 27th . Tuesday morning a group of foreign delegates arrived at Jollygrant Airport where they were traditionally welcomed with Tilak and garlands.

On the occasion, the delegates could not stop themselves from dancing with the artists performing Chholia dance on traditional instruments.

G 20 delegates being welcomed at Jollygrant Airport in Uttarakhand. |

G 20 delegates being welcomed at Jollygrant Airport in Uttarakhand. |

Artists performing Chholia dance on traditional instruments. |

G 20 delegates looked very happy and overwhelmed by the hospitality extended to them at the airport. |

Along with the women, the male delegates also danced beautifully with the artists on the songs and music of Uttarakhand. All the guests looked very happy and overwhelmed by the hospitality extended to them at the airport. Then, all of them were taken to Narendra Nagar where the main G-20 event will be held.

Crucial session on "International Anti-Corruption System"

Uttarakhand is ready for the second meeting of G-20, there will be a brainstorm session on "International Anti-Corruption System" and later foreign guests will experience the rich culture of the mountains and the divinity and grandeur of the Ganges. Under the main agenda of this meeting, where the representatives of the G-20 countries will brainstorm on strengthening the international anti-corruption mechanism. Special arrangements have been made for the hospitality of foreign delegates. Here the representatives of G-20 countries will have a divine and spiritual experience from the Ganga Aarti on the holy banks of Mother Ganga, they will also get an opportunity to visit Oni village of Narendra Nagar and understand the lives of the people living in the mountainous villages closely.

In the second anti-corruption working group meeting of G-20, serious discussions will be held on strengthening the international anti-corruption mechanism. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that we have taken many important steps in Uttarakhand to effectively control corruption. The country's strictest anti-copying law has been implemented in the state. 1064 web app has been launched to register complaints of corruption. Apni Sarkar Portal, E-Cabinet, E-Office, CM Dash Board Utkarsh, CM Helpline 1905 and creating a transparent system of Right to Service and Transfer Act the some of the efforts have been taken to end the corruption.

Pushkar Singh Dhami: Major achievement for Devbhoomi Uttarakhand

Chief Minister Dhami said that the second Anti-Corruption Working Group meeting of G-20 going to be held in Narendra Nagar is another major achievement for Devbhoomi Uttarakhand after the successfully organized Chief Science Advisor Roundtable of G-20 in Ram Nagar. This is a very proud achievement for a geographically small state like Uttarakhand. This shows the unwavering faith of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central Government on the government, administration and people of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. We are grateful to the Prime Minister for this. I do not only hope but have full faith that our experiences of all the G-20 meetings in the state will be unforgettable. Along with this, our foreign delegates from G-20 countries will also leave here taking with them the best experience of the state's natural beauty, rich culture and unique rural life. Organizing G-20 conferences in the state is a golden opportunity for us to showcase our traditional, cultural, spiritual heritage, tourism capabilities and soft power at the international level.

G 20 delegates to visit famous Oni village

In Oni village, the guests will see the lifestyle and culture of the mountains. During the conference, foreign guests will visit the rural areas of the mountain and the model village Oni of Narendra Nagar. Development works have been done at a cost of about ten crore rupees in Oni village, located at a distance of about 14 km from Rishikesh. The village has been developed as a model village in the traditional style of Uttarakhand. Along with the beautification in the village, the houses have been enlivened with traditional Apan art along with other cultural-traditions paintings.