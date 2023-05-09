 Pune gears up for the G-20 summit; review meet held
Pune gears up for the G-20 summit; review meet held

The upcoming meetings include the 3rd Digital Economy Working Group Meeting on June 12 to 14, and the 4th Education Working Group Meeting on June 20 to 21, followed by the Education Ministers Meeting on June 22.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, May 09, 2023, 09:41 PM IST
Pune gears up for the G-20 summit; review meet held | G-20

Pune gears up for the G-20 summit as a review meeting was held on Tuesday to discuss preparations for the upcoming international event. 

The meeting was chaired by Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao and attended by top officials from various departments in the district, including officials from the Central team who had come for review.

The upcoming meetings include the 3rd Digital Economy Working Group Meeting on June 12 to 14, and the 4th Education Working Group Meeting on June 20 to 21, followed by the Education Ministers Meeting on June 22.

The officials reviewed the progress made in beautifying the city and improving infrastructure facilities at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex. The delegates will be taken to places of historical importance, heritage sites, educational institutions, information technology-related industries, and other infrastructure facilities during their visit to Pune.

