For pup's sake: Industrialist flies in private jet to take puppy home from Bengaluru

It is not quite the usual thing for pet dogs to be flown around in business class and private jets by their owners. However, recently an industrialist with his family flew in a private jet from Mumbai just to pick up a puppy from Bengaluru.

As per a report that has been published by ToI, the industrialist with his wife and son came to Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) to pick up a golden retriever puppy. The family flew back in a private jet after they picked up their puppy.

The trio had COVID-19 negative certificates with them. Currently, the Karnataka government has made COVID-19-free certificates compulsory for all the passengers traveling from Maharashtra.

The industrialist and his family had test results from the Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune. After completing the procedures at KIA, the family drove to a kennel in Hannur and came back to the airport with their golden retriever puppy in 2 hours.

An airport staffer at KIA said that they believe that the family adopted the dog from Bengaluru, as it looked like a 6 months old puppy.

After completing all the due procedures for transporting the animal, the family flew back to Mumbai in the private jet with their puppy.

Domestic, chartered and private plane travel was allowed after 25th May by the government after easing some lockdown restrictions.

After Ministry of Civil Aviation gave the green signal for domestic commercial flights, some dog owners from Mumbai brought back their pet dogs in 6 seater private jet from Mumbai. The pets were brought back in Accretion Aviation private jet. It is an aggregator of private jets, helicopters, and yachts, for a six-seater plane. The entire 6 seater private jet from the company costs around Rs 9.06 lakh, with each seat costing Rs 1.60 lakh.

