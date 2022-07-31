For first time, Election Commission says 17-year-olds can apply for voter ID cards

Representative Image | PTI

On Thursday, in a first, the Election Commission announced that those above the age of 17 can now apply in advance for getting enrolled in the voters’ list and need not wait to fulfil the pre-requisite criterion of attaining the age of 18 on January 1 of a year.

Till recently, people turning 18 on or before January 1 of a particular year were eligible to enrol themselves in the voters’ list. Those turning 18 after January 1 had to wait for one whole year to register as voters.

Following change in election law, people can resister as voters on January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 on turning 18.

“Above 17-year-old youngsters can now apply in advance for having their names enrolled in the Voters list and not necessarily have to await the pre-requisite criterion of attaining the age of 18 years on 1st January of a year,” said a statement issued by the EC.

According to the poll body, the electoral roll will be updated every quarter and eligible youngsters can be registered in the next quarter of the year in which they have attained the qualifying age of 18 years.

The electoral reforms in a nutshell:

• More opportunities to the youth to get enrolled on voters' list

• People have four opportunities to enroll for the voters' list in a year

• Youths who are in the age of 17+ have the opportunity to file the application

• The applications are available from August 1, 2022

• The review of the voters' list will start in the month of August

• This will be implemented from August 1

• People can enroll their names four times including from April 1, July 1, and October 1 and January 1