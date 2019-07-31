'Food has no religion, it is a religion': Zomato wins hearts with epic reply to man who cancelled order over ‘non-Hindu’ delivery boy

Food delivery service Zomato is winning the Internet thanks to their epic reply to a customer who shared a bizarre reason for cancelling his order. On Tuesday night, a man tweeted about cancelling his order placed on food delivery platform Zomato as the designated rider was a "non-Hindu".
A Twitter user Amit Shukla tweeted to Zomato saying, "Just cancelled an order on @ZomatoIN they allocated a non Hindu rider for my food they said they can't change rider and can't refund on cancellation I said you can't force me to take a delivery I don't want don't refund just cancel." According to the man, he had ordered food from the food-delivery app Zomato, but the company had allotted a non-Hindu rider to deliver his order.
He then revealed that because he didn’t want his food to be delivered by a non-Hindu person he cancelled the order and didn’t even take a refund for it. In a series of tweets, Amit Shukla, a resident of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, also shared screenshots of his conversation with Zomato's customer care, saying he would take up the issue with his lawyers.
But Zomato had the perfect reply to the man's tweet. "Food doesn't have a religion. It is a religion," the company tweeted in response to the customer's request for change of the rider. The company stood its ground and flatly refused to change delivery executive. Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal echoed his company's stand, with a firm message. "We are proud of the idea of India - and the diversity of our esteemed customers and partners. We aren't sorry to lose any business that comes in the way of our values," he tweeted.
Zomato's response won many admirers. Here's how people reacted to the incident.
