Following Sushma Swaraj’s demise, Lok Sabha Speaker's press meet cancelled

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's press meet has been cancelled following the demise of former External Affair Minister Sushma Swaraj. Birla was supposed to hold a press meet today.

Swaraj passed away due to a cardiac arrest on Tuesday night. She was admitted to All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) following a deterioration in her health.

According to sources at AIIMS, the 67-year-old was feeling restless at 9 pm and reached the hospital at around 9:30 pm in an ambulance. A team of doctors tried to revive her for 70 to 80 minutes but failed in their attempt. Swaraj was declared dead at 10:50 pm.

Swaraj was appointed the foreign minister in the first term of Modi government in 2014. She opted out of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing health reasons.