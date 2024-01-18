Fog Continues To Hamper Air, Rail Traffic In North, Northeast India; IMD Says Dense Fog To Prevail For Five Days

Poor visibility impacted flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport Delhi. | ANI

New Delhi: Heavy fog disrupted air, rail and road traffic in northern part of the country with visibility reduced to zero metres at various places. Flight operations at the Delhi airport were impacted due to poor visibility with flights either cancelled or rescheduled.

Trains were also running several hours late due to poor visibility as a result of the thick fog.

18 trains to Delhi from various parts of the country are running late due to dense fog conditions as on 18th January.

Satellite imagery showed some reduction in fog over Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

However, 'dense' to 'very dense' fog prevailed in parts of Punjab, Haryana, west Rajasthan, Bihar, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha and Assam.

A spokesperson for the Indian Railways said 18 trains arriving in Delhi were delayed by up to six hours due to foggy weather.

At 5:30 am, visibility levels stood at 25 metres in Patiala, Amritsar, Ambala, Hisar, Bikaner and Purnia and 50 metres in Churu, Ganganagar, Jhansi, Ranchi, Paradip and Lakhimpur.

At the Palam Observatory near the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi, visibility was limited to only 50 metres.

#WATCH | Delhi: Several flight operations delayed at IGI airport due to low visibility amid the fog.

However, it improved to 350 metres by 8:30 am.

Early-morning foggy weather in north and northeast India has heavily impacted road, rail and air traffic over the last fortnight.

#WATCH | Delhi | Passengers await the movement of their scheduled flights as several flights get delayed and a few get cancelled due to fog in several parts of the country.



(Visuals from Indira Gandhi International Airport.)

The IMD said 'dense' to 'very dense' fog and 'cold day' to 'severe cold day' conditions are likely to prevail over north India for the next five days.

"Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are likely to continue over northwest India for five days," it said.

Fog observed (at 0530 hours IST of today): Very dense fog in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, West Rajasthan and Bihar; dense fog in isolated pockets of Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha and Assam; moderate fog in isolated pockets of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal

In the plains, the MeT office declares a 'cold wave' if the minimum temperature dips to 4 degrees Celsius or when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees or below and is four-and-a-half notches below the normal.

A 'severe cold wave' is when the minimum temperature dips to 2 degrees Celsius or the departure from the normal is by more than 6.4 degrees.

A 'cold day' is when the minimum temperature is less than or equal to 10 degrees Celsius below normal and the maximum temperature is at least 4.5 degrees below normal.

A 'severe cold day' is when the maximum is 6.5 degrees Celsius or more below normal.