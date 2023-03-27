Fodder Scam: Supreme Court did not issue notice to Lalu Prasad Yadav |

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday did not issue notice to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad granted bail in the Jharkhand fodder scam in which he was sentenced to five years in jail, but tagged with pending matter a plea of the CBI challenging the bail.

A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and Bela M Trivedi said it is not issuing notice, but tagging the matter with a similar appeal also filed by the CBI.

Additional solicitor general S V Raju and advocate Rajat Nair sought issue of notice, but the Bench said it will hear the matter together.

The CBI has challenged the Jharkhand High Court's order of April 22, 2022, granting bail to Lalu Prasad.

Lalu is currently out on bail due to ill health

The 74-year-old Lalu is currently out on bail due to ill health after his conviction in various fodder scam cases. He was sentenced on February 21 last year to five years in jail and a fine of Rs 60 lakh slapped by a special CBI court in Ranci in connection with the fifth fodder scam involving embezzlement of over Rs 139 crore by the Doranda treasury.

He was convicted in five fodder scam cases, pertaining to the fraudulent withdrawal of money from Doranda, Deoghar, Dumka and Chaibasa treasuries in Jharkhand.