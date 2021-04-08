'Focus on micro-containment zone to curb virus': PM Modi tells CMs during COVID-19 situation review meet

Noting that administration was appearing lax in many states with daily COVID-19 cases hitting new peaks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged chief ministers to strengthen their efforts for the next 2-3 weeks to check the spread of the virus on a "war-footing" and proposed to call the night curfew clamped in many places as "corona curfew" to maintain public awareness about the pandemic.

He also called for observing a vaccine festival between April 11-14 to inoculate the maximum number of eligible beneficiaries. April 11 is the birth anniversary of noted social reformer Jyotirao Phule, he noted.

In his virtual interaction with chief ministers to discuss the pandemic situation and the ongoing vaccination drive, Modi strongly defended the current eligibility criteria for vaccination amid demand by some states, ruled by opposition parties, to open the shot for all above 18 years.

India's criteria is no different from the most prosperous countries in the world, and it will have to prioritise the vaccination, Modi said. As of now, those above 45 years are eligible for taking the jab.

With the debate taking political overtones in some cases, Modi said wryly that those doing politics over the issue may do so but he will not join the issue and asked chief ministers to work together with the Centre to prevail over the pandemic. Modi said he had been putting up with all kind of statements but has not joined the issue.

Some senior functionaries of the Maharashtra government had recently hit out at the Centre over the alleged low availability of vaccines in their state, inviting a sharp rebuke from Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. Vardhan had accused Maharashtra and some other states of doing politics over the matter.