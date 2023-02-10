'Wash your face with Dettol': FM Nirmala Sitharaman's sharp retort to Congress on corruption

ANI Photo

Taking a jib at the Congress, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said those who are attacking us on charges of corruption should wash their mouth with Dettol first.

Speaking during the general discussion in Lok Sabha on Budget 2023-24, Sitharaman said, “Arre Corruption ke upar aap, Dettol se muh saaf kardo bhaiya. Congresswale. Corruption ke upar aap, Corruption ke upar aap aap baat kar rahe ho. (You will speak on corruption, clean your mouth with Dettol first.)

Calls out Congress' hypocrisy

Her remarks came after she said that Himachal Pradesh where Congress is in power increased Value Added Tax (VAT) on diesel after coming to power last year.

“You increased VAT on diesel in Himachal Pradesh. This is the culture of Congress. They will level allegations, walk out from the house but will not listen,” she said.

Dragging in the Aam Aadmi Party as well, Sitharaman further added, "Punjab has increased VAT on petrol and diesel in February 2023, which will lead to an increase in the price of approximately Rs 95/litre,”

Takes swipe at Gehlot

Attacking the Rajasthan government, the finance minister said, "Rajasthan mein gadbad hai bhaiya, pichle saal ka budget iss saal padh rahe hain. Mistakes can happen to anyone, but I pray to God that such a situation should not arise in front of anyone that someone has to read previous year’s budget."

She was referring to a major goof-up, where Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday read out excerpts of the last budget instead of Budget 2023-24.

FM: "Budget 2023-24 balances the requirement for India’s development"

However, later, Gehlot accepted the matter and said he has realised his mistake and that only the first page of the budget was wrong.

Praising the Union Budget 2023-24, she said, " In simple words, budget 2023-24, astutely balances the requirement for India’s development imperatives within the limit of fiscal prudence. That is a very difficult balance, it is a very delicately balanced tact."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, amid an unrelenting attack from the opposition over crony capitalism and favouring an industrialist, hit back saying that his government has been working for the betterment of the citizens of the country.

