WATCH: Opposition alleges Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot presented last year's budget in assembly; video goes viral

The Chief Minister (CM) delivered an outdated budget that he was not even aware of

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 10, 2023, 12:05 PM IST
WATCH: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot presents last years budget in assembly; video goes viral | (PTI Photo)
Ashok Gehlot and the Congress Party in Rajasthan again find themselves in a soup. The Chief Minister (CM) delivered an outdated budget that he was not even aware of. The CM began reading out a budget for last year.

The budget was presented for nearly 3 minutes before a fellow minister interrupted and informed him that he was reading an old budget. Instead of reading portions of the budget for 2023–24, Gehlot included portions of the budget for 2022–23. As soon as he started presenting the budget, the opposition started raising commotion, and they rushed into the House well.

Earlier, ahead of state assembly polls, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot turned his focus toward the youth. He reiterated on Thursday that the last state budget of his tenure will be youth-centric and that it will be telecast live in colleges across the state.

Gehlot likely to woo youth with govt jobs, free education

Gehlot is likely to woo the youth by announcing more government jobs, free education and coaching facilities for poor students, special financial assistance to the startups and a law to protect the interests of gig workers.

Besides this, government officials are approaching the coaching institutes these days to give the information of flagship schemes of the government to the students who are going to cast their votes for the first time in the coming assembly elections.

