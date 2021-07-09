First PIL by govt thrown out

New Delhi

The Supreme Court on Friday forced the Delhi’s AAP Government to withdraw its Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against the Union Environment Ministry notification on power plants in neighbouring state causing air pollution, saying, “we find it amusing that a state has come up with a PIL against the Centre.”

PILs are usually filed by individuals or organisations when fundamental rights of a person are violated and secure some public interest and ensuring justice to otherwise disadvantaged people, but the court is yet to find a government moving a PIL for some public cause, said a Bench of Justices Navin Sinha and R Subhash Reddy, dismissing the PIL as withdrawn. “If the Centre has said something or done something contrary, then you (Delhi Govt) can go and inform the court about what the Centre has done. You can file a case,” the court said, referring to the Delhi’s PIL aga­inst an April 1, 2021, notification from the Union ministry.

The notification said rules were amended to allow thermal power plants within 10 km of the national capital region (NCR) — and in cities with over 10 lakh population — to comply with new emission norms only by 2022-end.

Eleven coal-fired NCR power plants contributed 7% to Delhi’s PM 2.5 pollution on average between October 2020 and January 2021, as per a study by Delhi-based not-for-profit Council on Energy, Environment and Water.

Quoting the study, the Delhi government had said in its petition some 10 thermal power plants in Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh were causing pollution since they had not installed the flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) technology, and they are allowed to do so only by 2022-end, making Delhiites suffer for two more years.

Colin Gonsalves, the senior advocate appearing for Delhi, argued before the Supreme Court the plants contribute up to 80% of sulphates and other “killer gases”, which contribute to pollution in Delhi. He argued the Centre was not interested in controlling pollution and had failed to honour its commitment to the top court. He wanted the PIL to be tagged with other pending case.

The court, however, refused to entertain the PIL. “If the Centre did not honour the commitment, then you move in the same case where the Centre gave the undertaking,” the court said, and gave option to Gonsalves to withdraw the PIL, which he did, saying the Delhi government will move an application in the pending case.