First Mpox Case Confirmed In India: 'Not Part Of WHO Public Health Emergency', Says Centre

Delhi, September 9: India has reported its first Mpox (monkeypox) case as the suspected patient tested positive for Mpox virus of the West African clade 2 in the patient.

The patient is a male and had recently travelled from a country currently experiencing Mpox (monkeypox) transmission.

The patient has been isolated in a designated hospital and is currently stable.

“This case is an isolated case, similar to the earlier 30 cases reported in India from July 2022 onwards, and is not a part of the current public health emergency (reported by WHO) which is regarding clade 1 of mpox,” the health ministry said in a statement.