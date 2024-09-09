 First Mpox Case Confirmed In India: 'Not Part Of WHO Public Health Emergency', Says Centre
First Mpox Case Confirmed In India: 'Not Part Of WHO Public Health Emergency', Says Centre

"This case is an isolated case, similar to the earlier 30 cases reported in India from July 2022 onwards, and is not a part of the current public health emergency (reported by WHO) which is regarding clade 1 of mpox," the health ministry said in a statement.

Delhi, September 9: India has reported its first Mpox (monkeypox) case as the suspected patient tested positive for Mpox virus of the West African clade 2 in the patient.

The patient is a male and had recently travelled from a country currently experiencing Mpox (monkeypox) transmission.

The patient has been isolated in a designated hospital and is currently stable.

