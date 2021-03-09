First foreign trip in 15 months, PM Modi to visit Bangladesh on March 26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bangladesh on March 26 to participate in the 50th anniversary celebrations of the liberation of Bangladesh in 1971, reported Hindustan Times.

According to the report, PM Modi's two-day visit to Dhaka will be his first foreign visit in 15 months amid the coronavirus pandemic. PM Modi will be the chief guest at the main event organised by the Sheikh Hasina government to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s Independence and 50 years of Bangladesh-India diplomatic relations.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had visited Dhaka last week to prepare the ground for PM Modi's visit and held talks with Bangladesh Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen on the progress of bilateral ties.