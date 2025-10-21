Fire Breaks Out Near Rashtrapati Bhawan Gate No 31, No Casualties Reported - VIDEO

New Delhi: A fire broke out in a building near gate number 31 of the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Tuesday afternoon, prompting authorities to rush five fire tenders, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.
A call regarding the fire breaking out in domestic articles on the ground floor of the two-storey building was received at 1:51 pm, the official said, adding that the blaze was brought under control in 20 minutes.
"We rushed five fire tenders to the spot. The fire was brought under control by 2:15 pm," the DFS official said.
