Fire Breaks Out Near Rashtrapati Bhawan Gate No 31, No Casualties Reported - VIDEO

Fire Reported Near Rashtrapati Bhawan Gate 31, No Casualties Reported |

New Delhi: A fire broke out in a building near gate number 31 of the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Tuesday afternoon, prompting authorities to rush five fire tenders, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.

A call regarding the fire breaking out in domestic articles on the ground floor of the two-storey building was received at 1:51 pm, the official said, adding that the blaze was brought under control in 20 minutes.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"We rushed five fire tenders to the spot. The fire was brought under control by 2:15 pm," the DFS official said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)