Fire breaks out at multi-storey building in Kolkata; 7 fire tenders rushed to spot

A fire broke out at a godown packed with plastic items on the second floor of a multi- storey building in Burrabazar area of the city on Sunday.

Seven fire tenders rushed to the spot to put off the blaze, which erupted around 10 am, fire brigade sources told PTI. The blaze quickly spread to other floors of the dilapidated building, which houses several offices and godowns, most of which were shut on Sunday, they said. "No one was reported to be trapped inside. Our men are working to contain the flames," one of the sources said.

Another fire was reported in Kolkata's Canning street on Sunday. A fire broke out in a commercial building located in Kolkata's Canning street on Sunday, reported ANI. Fire tenders have reached the spot in an attempt to douse the fire. The operation is currently underway. No casualties have been reported so far. More details are awaited.