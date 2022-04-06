Fire breaks out at Congress headquarters in New Delhi, no casualties reported

A sudden fire was reported from All India Congress Committee headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday evening , however, it has been brought under control, ANI reported.

Delhi Fire Services said the fire was brought under control within an hour and no casualties were reported.

"A fire that broke out at Congress' office in New Delhi district around 7 pm today has been brought under control. There was an electric fault in ACs due to which the fire occurred. It has been doused completely," ANI quoted Prem Lal from Connaught Place Fire Station as saying.

After receiving the information, the fire brigade was rushed to the spot at the Congress headquarters located at 24 Akbar road.

There have no information regarding any kind of casualties or injuries due to the fire.

The cause of the fire is yet unknown while an investigation in this regard is underway.

