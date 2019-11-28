FIR filed against ex-NRC Coordinator Hajela

Guwahati: An FIR was filed on Thursday against former NRC Coordinator Prateek Hajela by the Assam Public Works (APW) with the CBI's Anti-Corruption branch, alleging huge misappropriation of government funds in updating the NRC in the state.

APW, the original petitioner in the Supreme Court leading to the updation of the NRC in Assam under the supervision of the apex court,filed the FIR requesting for a high level probe into the alleged corruption/misappropriation of government funds by the former NRC state-coordinator and his close aides. The case registered by APW member Rajib Deka said that the central government was funding the NRC updation process through the state coordinator. "As per information, an amount of approximately Rs 1600 crore has already been released and we request you to inquire into the whole process of utilisation of the funds as several illegalities and financial irregularities has been committed in making different expenditures," the complainant said.