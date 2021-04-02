FIR against BJP leader Dr Alka Rai after Mukhtar Ansari uses bulletproof luxury ambulance in Punjab for court visit

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has registered a case against Dr Alka Rai, a renowned gynecologist and General Secretary of BJP’s Mahila Morcha Gorakhpur region, in connection with Mafia Don turned Politician Mukhtar Ansari’s bulletproof luxury Ambulance row.

On a complaint of the ARTO Barabanki district Pankaj Singh, a case has been registered against Dr Alka Rai under Sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC at the Kotwali Police Station in Barabanki.

Police sources claimed that Ansari’s henchmen had bought this ambulance in the name of Shyam Sanjeevani Hospital from his MLA Fund in 2013. They had got it registered (UP 41 AT 7171) at Barabanki RTO office on documents provided by Dr Alka Rai but her address was faked to Rafinagar in the district.