FIR against BJP leader Dr Alka Rai after Mukhtar Ansari uses bulletproof luxury ambulance in Punjab for court visit

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has registered a case against Dr Alka Rai, a renowned gynecologist and General Secretary of BJP’s Mahila Morcha Gorakhpur region, in connection with Mafia Don turned Politician Mukhtar Ansari’s bulletproof luxury Ambulance row.
On a complaint of the ARTO Barabanki district Pankaj Singh, a case has been registered against Dr Alka Rai under Sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC at the Kotwali Police Station in Barabanki.
Police sources claimed that Ansari’s henchmen had bought this ambulance in the name of Shyam Sanjeevani Hospital from his MLA Fund in 2013. They had got it registered (UP 41 AT 7171) at Barabanki RTO office on documents provided by Dr Alka Rai but her address was faked to Rafinagar in the district.
Ironically, the fitness of the Ambulance had expired on January 31, 2017 but it was still running illegally on Punjab and UP roads for the past five years. Despite several notices by the RTO Barabanki, the fitness was not renewed.
Police officers investigating the case after a probe claimed that bullet-proofing of the Ambulance was done in Punjab’s Jalandhar district with a whopping cost of Rs 40 lakhs without seeking mandatory permission from the home department. The material used for bullet-proofing of the Ambulance will not have any impact of AK-47, SLR bullets and hand grenades.
Officials claimed that Mukhtar was perhaps the only politician in the country who has a bulletproof private Ambulance in his fleet of other bulletproof vehicles. Even the President and Prime Minister do not have a Bulletproof Ambulance attached to their fleet, they added.
