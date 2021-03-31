UP govt puts onus of shifting Mukhtar Ansari to Banda Jail on Punjab Government

Lucknow: After returning empty hands for the ninth time in two years, the Yogi Adityanath government has put the onus of shifting mafia don turned politician Mukhtar Anasri from Ropar Jail to Banda Jail in Uttar Pradesh on the Punjab government.
A team of the UP Police had gone to Mohali to bring back Mukhtar Ansari. But it had to return empty hands when the Mohali Court send Mukhtar back to Ropar Jail on medical grounds and fixed April 12 next date for hearing.
The UP gangster appeared in the court on a wheel-chair. His counsel submitted his medical reports to the court with a plea that he was not in a condition to travel.
The Additional Chief Secretary Home Awanish Awasthi said that the Supreme Court had dircted the Punjab government to shift Mukhtar Ansari to Banda Jail in Uttar Pradesh within two weeks. “As per the Supreme Court order, it is the responsibility of the Punjab government to shift Mukhtar Ansari to Banda. We are ready to extend any help to the Punjab government in this regard,” said ACS Home.
But the Punjab government seems not ready to take the responsibility on shifting of the mafia don. “The Uttar Pradesh Police may take Mukhtar back to UP after producing the court order. The Ropar jail has not received any order till date in this regard. The jail authorities will handover the prisoner after the order is served,” said Sukhvinder Singh Randhawa, the Punjab Jail Minister.
Meanwhile, the ADG Jail Anand Kumar said that they have selected a secured cell at Banda Jail for Mukhtar Ansari. “Arrangements for video-conferencing have also been made at the Banda Jail for hearing of his cases,” said the ADG Jails.
