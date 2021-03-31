UP govt puts onus of shifting Mukhtar Ansari to Banda Jail on Punjab Government

Lucknow: After returning empty hands for the ninth time in two years, the Yogi Adityanath government has put the onus of shifting mafia don turned politician Mukhtar Anasri from Ropar Jail to Banda Jail in Uttar Pradesh on the Punjab government.

A team of the UP Police had gone to Mohali to bring back Mukhtar Ansari. But it had to return empty hands when the Mohali Court send Mukhtar back to Ropar Jail on medical grounds and fixed April 12 next date for hearing.

The UP gangster appeared in the court on a wheel-chair. His counsel submitted his medical reports to the court with a plea that he was not in a condition to travel.