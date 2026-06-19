Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Unveils Northeast's Largest Organic Spice Plant In Meghalaya, Pushing Value-Added Agriculture |

Shillong: Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday inaugurated the Northeast’s largest organic spice processing unit in Meghalaya’s Ri-Bhoi district, describing it as a major step towards building a sustainable, value-added agricultural economy and creating new opportunities for farmers across the region.

The ₹32-crore facility was inaugurated in the presence of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma and Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang.

Addressing farmers, community leaders and other dignitaries, Sitharaman said the future of agriculture belongs to those who produce “not merely more, but better, cleaner, safer, more traceable and more sustainable products.”

She said Meghalaya enjoys a unique advantage at a time when consumers worldwide are increasingly seeking high-quality, sustainably produced and traceable agricultural products.

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Expressing her delight at being in the fertile heartland of Ri-Bhoi, the Finance Minister said the people of Meghalaya had embraced sustainability long before it became a global priority. Referring to traditional Khasi wisdom that stresses the consequences of human actions, she noted that the philosophy remains deeply relevant to agriculture, where choices related to soil, water and farming practices shape long-term productivity and resilience.

Sitharaman said Meghalaya’s strong tradition of community stewardship and sustainable farming places the state in a favourable position to emerge as a leader in premium organic agriculture. She added that the new facility reflects the growing importance of quality, sustainability, traceability and value addition in modern agriculture.

Describing the project as the outcome of nearly a decade of institution-building efforts by the Eastern Ri-Bhoi Organic Farmer Producer Company (FPC), she said it demonstrates how targeted investments, community participation and sustained support can deliver inclusive and long-lasting development.

Developed with an investment of approximately ₹32 crore, the organically certified facility has the capacity to process more than 10,000 metric tonnes of high-value organic spices annually. Equipped with modern infrastructure such as cold storage, dry storage, washing, drying and pulverising units, it will process crops including ginger, turmeric, black pepper and chilli.

The facility is the first organically certified spice processing unit in Northeast India and has received certification under the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP) and European Union Organic Standards. The certifications will enable direct access to premium domestic and international organic markets.

The project is expected to directly benefit around 5,500 organic farmers across Meghalaya and other parts of the Northeast through greater value addition, lower post-harvest losses, improved aggregation and quality control systems, and stronger market linkages.

Highlighting Meghalaya’s agricultural strengths, Sitharaman noted that Lakadong turmeric, which received Geographical Indication (GI) status in 2024, contains significantly higher curcumin levels than most commercially traded varieties. She also pointed to the growing recognition of Meghalaya’s ginger varieties for their low fibre content, superior quality and market potential.

The Finance Minister stressed that the focus should move beyond exporting raw produce. Instead, she said, efforts should be directed towards exporting finished products, trusted brands and globally competitive quality standards while ensuring that value, employment and livelihoods remain within the region.

She said processing, branding, packaging, certification and improved market access are essential for helping farmers move from subsistence agriculture towards prosperity. Local value addition, she added, strengthens the agricultural ecosystem by creating stronger linkages with farmers and producer organisations while expanding access to domestic and international markets through branded products, exports and e-commerce platforms.

Speaking at the programme, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma thanked the Union Finance Minister for inaugurating the facility and acknowledged her continued support for development initiatives in the Northeast.

He said the state government’s efforts over the past eight years have focused on improving the lives of farmers through targeted interventions, better infrastructure, enhanced market access and value addition initiatives.

Calling the project a game-changing initiative for farmers, Sangma said the government has sought to build upon existing strengths and traditional practices by providing financial assistance, technical expertise, training and market connectivity to community groups.

The Chief Minister informed that 11 processing units are currently operational across Meghalaya, benefiting nearly 55,000 farmers and their families. These initiatives, he said, demonstrate how focused interventions can generate substantial improvements in livelihoods and rural incomes.

Recalling Sitharaman’s earlier emphasis on logistics, exports and value addition, Sangma said Meghalaya has steadily developed infrastructure to connect farmers with larger markets while improving product quality and shelf life.

He also highlighted growing cooperation among Northeastern states and said the region is witnessing unprecedented momentum, political stability and institutional capacity to drive development. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, the Northeast is advancing alongside the rest of the country and emerging as an important contributor to India’s growth.

Earlier, Meghalaya Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department Secretary Vijay Kumar D. described the inauguration as a historic moment for the state’s 3.6 lakh farming households and the organic farming sector in the country.

He said the facility has the potential to increase farmers’ incomes by nearly 50 per cent within a single season and represents the fulfilment of a vision to establish world-class agricultural infrastructure even in remote parts of Meghalaya.

Vijay Kumar D. highlighted Meghalaya’s community public-private partnership model, under which the government provides investment support, private sector partners contribute technology and market access, and community institutions ensure ownership and sustainability. He said the project showcases how central schemes, externally aided projects and convergence financing can be leveraged to build farmer-owned enterprises and market-oriented rural infrastructure.

The Eastern Ri-Bhoi Organic Farmer Producer Company comprises around 500 organic farmers from nine villages organised through 26 Farmer Interest Groups. Over the years, it has developed an integrated ecosystem that includes collection and aggregation centres, processing facilities, cold storage infrastructure, vermicompost units, custom hiring centres and transportation facilities to strengthen organic farming and improve market access.

The organic spice processing facility has been established by the Eastern Ri-Bhoi Organic Farmer Producer Company with support under the Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North Eastern Region (MOVCDNER), Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH), the Government of Meghalaya and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).