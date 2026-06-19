Mayawati Denies Money-For-Ticket Charge, Says BSP Candidates Not Chosen Through Cash

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati | PTI

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Friday strongly denied allegations that the BSP collects money from aspirants in return for election tickets, calling the claims a malicious campaign by political opponents and a section of the media to defame the party ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

In a statement posted on social media, Mayawati asserted that candidate selection in the BSP is not based on money but is carried out through a transparent and serious process. She said the party runs on the support and contributions of its workers and supporters and not on funds from wealthy industrialists or corporate houses.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister alleged that rival parties were deliberately spreading falsehoods to weaken the BSP's expanding organisation and support base as the party intensifies preparations for Mission 2027.

She said forces driven by caste and capital were uncomfortable with the BSP's growing strength and were trying to create confusion over the party's functioning.

Mayawati said state BSP president Vishwanath Pal and party workers across Uttar Pradesh were working to strengthen the organisation and urged cadres not to be misled by rumours or what she described as sponsored propaganda.

Claiming that the opposition was rattled by the BSP's preparations for the 2027 Assembly polls, she said attempts to tarnish the party's image would not affect its campaign.