Rajasthan Govt Launches Massive Border Security Drive; Illegal Structures Razed Within 50-Km India-Pak Border Zone

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma | IANS

Jaipur: Following instructions from the Union Home Ministry, a massive security and anti-encroachment drive has been launched by the administration and security agencies in border areas of Rajasthan. Some religious sites have also been demolished as part of this action.

Under the drive, unauthorized permanent structures, illegal settlements, and suspicious financial activities within a 50-kilometer radius of the India-Pakistan border in the Barmer and Jaisalmer districts are being demolished.

As per reports, the encroachments on forest, pasture, government, and other lands from Bakhasar to Munabao and three religious places in Gadra Road and Sedva in Barmer and one in Nachna in Jaisalmer were bulldozed under the drive that started on Thursday. Media and locals were kept away, and the internet was shut down during the action.

Meanwhile, the Congress has opposed the drive. The Congress MLA Harish Choudhary and MP Ummedaram Beniwal alleged that this action was being taken for political gain. “Making the border area a part of a political agenda is inappropriate and is an attempt to harm the centuries-old brotherhood of the Thar desert area,“ said the leaders.

Notably, looking at the arms and drug smuggling using drones along with the international border, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his recent visit to Border Security Force (BSF) camps in Bikaner, had directed the officials to demolish all the illegal constructions in the border areas.