Ram Mandir Donation Row: Yogi Adityanath Says Guilty Won't Be Spared, Targets SP-Congress

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File/PTI

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday broke his silence on the controversy surrounding alleged irregularities in donations at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, asserting that anyone found guilty would not be spared while accusing the Samajwadi Party and the Congress of using the issue for political gains.

During his visit to the Ram Mandir, Adityanath said the state government had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) at the request of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and expressed confidence that the investigation would establish the truth. He said the guilty, if any, would face strict action and there would be no attempt to shield anyone.

The Chief Minister also turned the issue into a political attack on the opposition, alleging that parties now questioning the temple trust had historically opposed the Ram Temple movement. He accused the Samajwadi Party and the Congress of insulting Lord Ram's devotees and recalled the firing on kar sevaks during previous governments.

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"What can those people tell us who insulted devotees of Lord Ram and opened fire on kar sevaks?" Adityanath said, claiming that the opposition had no moral authority to speak on matters related to the temple.

His remarks come at a time when the BJP and the opposition are locked in a political battle over allegations that donations offered by devotees at the temple were mishandled. The controversy was triggered after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged financial irregularities and demanded judicial intervention. The Trust subsequently sought an independent probe, following which the state government set up a three-member SIT.

The SIT has been tasked with examining allegations relating to donation management and financial procedures at the temple. The panel is also expected to recommend measures to strengthen future safeguards and improve transparency. Investigators have already begun questioning Trust functionaries as part of the inquiry.

The BJP has sought to frame the controversy as an attempt by the opposition to malign the Ram Temple and hurt the sentiments of devotees, while the opposition has maintained that questions over donations concern accountability and transparency rather than faith. The issue has quickly evolved into a fresh political flashpoint in Uttar Pradesh, with both sides sharpening their attacks ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections