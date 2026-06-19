Begusarai Horror: Woman Gang-Raped, Foreign Objects Removed During Medical Examination; SHO Suspended | File Pic (Representative Image)

Patna: In a grim reminder of the 2012 Nirbhaya tragedy, Bihar was shaken by a similar incident under Chakiya police station limits in Begusarai district, where five accused gang-raped a 30-year-old woman and inserted a live bullet, a stone and a piece of wood into her private parts.

The station house officer (SHO) of Chakiya police station has been suspended after being found guilty of dereliction of duty once the incident came to light. The incident took place on June 11 near the Chakiya police station. The survivor said that around 11:30 pm, she had gone to the toilet when five men barged into her house and locked her husband in a room. After she came out, the accused gagged her and took her to a desolate place outside her house and raped her. When she tried to raise an alarm, they sliced her chest and thigh with a blade.

Narrating her ordeal further, the victim said she called her younger sister-in-law, who unlocked the room where the attackers had held her husband captive.

She said that she and her family members visited the police station but she was turned away. Later, she went to Barauni primary hospital and from there doctors referred her to Sadar hospital. “I was treated, but I had continuous pain in my private parts. During the medical examination, doctors told me the pain was due to injuries caused during the crime,” she added.

She said she returned home but went to the Sadar Hospital again because the pain was unbearable. During the medical examination, a bullet, a stone and a piece of wood were removed,” she informed. The gang-rape survivor said she wasn't aware of the objects as she had lost consciousness, adding that she had still pain.

Based on the woman's complaint, an FIR was registered against Ramu Mahto, Suraj Kumar, Nitish Kumar, and two unidentified individuals. A special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to probe the case from all angles even as raids are being conducted to nab the accused.

DIG (Begusarai range) Shailesh Kumar visited the hospital to meet the victim. Speaking to the media after the meeting, the DIG stated that a thorough investigation into the matter was underway.