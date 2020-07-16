'Fault of our system', says Surat cop who took on Gujarat minister Kumar Kanani's son

A woman constable in Gujarat's Surat, Sunita Yadav, resigned from her position after her altercation with state Health Minister Kumar Kanani's son Prakash and his friends on the night of July 11.

Prakash Kanani and his friends were reportedly travelling by car amid the curfew without wearing a mask. After the constable stopped them at her post, they threatened her after she questioned them for breaking night curfew rules and not wearing masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yadav then called her superior, however, the superior did not take any action and asked her to leave the spot.

A video clip of Sunita Yadav and the five youths went viral on social media, as well as her conversation with her superior officer.

Speaking to Tribune, Yadav said that she has resigned because she did not receive support from her superior officers. "I was only doing my duty as a constable. It's the fault of our system that these people (like the minister's son) think they are VVIPs (very very important persons)," she said.

However, Surat Police Commissioner R B Brahmbhatt has denied that she has resigned. "She has not given her resignation. The inquiry is still on and technically she cannot resign at this juncture," he said.

Meanwhile, she was hailed on Twitter for being 'fearless and brave'. "This woman has been forced to resign for doing her job???!?????? Come on @GujaratPolice!!!!!!!!! @IPS_Association pls defend this brave and upright constable. She does the khaake she wears proud! #SunitaYadav," wrote actor Swara Bhasker.