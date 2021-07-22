Farmers will hold their Parliament sessions at Jantar Mantar, says Rakesh Tikait ahead protest

New Delhi: While the Monsoon Session of Parliament is on, the farmers' protest led by Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait is going to take place against the Centre's new farm laws just at a short distance away. BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday said that the farmers will hold their own parliament sessions at Jantar Mantar.

While speaking to ANI, Rakesh Tikait said, "Parliament is just 150 metres away from Jantar Mantar. We will hold our own Parliament sessions there.