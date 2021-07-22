Protesting farmers set to hold 'demonstrations outside Parliament' as agitation against farm laws continue

For nearly nine months now, thousands of farmers have remained camped out at Delhi's borders protesting against three contentious farm laws. Now, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) is all set to give fresh impetus to the movement. The umbrella body of protesting farm unions will be leading a peaceful protest from Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

According to the Kisan Ekta Morcha Twitter handle the 'Kisan Parliament' will begin on Thursday, and take place "everyday till monsoon ends". The protests, they emphasised, will be peaceful, with all agitators having identification badges.

"200 farmer protestors will hold demonstrations outside Parliament with their only demand to REPEAL FARM LAWS," read the tweet on the official handle of the protesters. The Delhi Police had on Wednesday permitted the farmers to hold a demonstration at the Jantar Mantar.

"I, along with eight others (protesting farmers) will leave for the Singhu border, and then will go to Jantar Mantar. We will hold 'Kisan Sansad' at Jantar Mantar. We will monitor Parliament proceedings," BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said.