Farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day: Delhi Police announces routes from 3 border points

New Delhi: Special Commissioner of Police (CP), Intelligence in Delhi Police, Dependra Pathak on Sunday said that three routes have been determined for the farmer leaders' tractor rally from three border points of Delhi.

"The tractor rally will enter Delhi from Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur borders and return to its originating points. From Singhu, it will pass through Kanjhawala, Bawana, Auchandi border, KMP Expressway and then return to Singhu," Pathak told reporters at a press conference.

He further said, "From Tikri border, it will go to Nangloi and pass through Najafgarh and Western Peripheral Expressway. From Ghazipur border, the rally will go to 56-foot road and return to its originating point passing through Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal Expressway." "Three circulation routes will get foolproof security cover and we will also keep a note on timing and how to keep the peace during the rally," Pathak further said.

Pathak further said that his department has got inputs that a total of 308 Twitter handles have been generated from Pakistan to create disturbance regarding the farmer leaders' tractor rally set to take place on Republic Day.

"Through intelligence and various other agencies, we have continuously been getting inputs regarding the threat to create disturbance in the tractor rally. A total of 308 Twitter handles have been generated from Pakistan to create confusion," Pathak said.

"This input has been accrued from analysis of inputs between January 13 and 18. These points were discussed with the farmer leaders," he added.

Pathak further said that different states' police forces are also involved in managing the security during the tractor rally. The matter was discussed with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana police, he added.

"We have agreed in principle on the timing of the rally and terms and conditions which are binding on the participants in the rally," he said.

Pathak said this is a challenging task for the Delhi police. "We are looking into area and security checks," he added.

"For medical emergency contingency, main arterial roads to be assigned and proper routing was discussed. We have come to a decision on how to provide a tractor rally with full dignity and honor along with full security. We are continuously in touch with them," Pathak said.

According to Pathak, the total number of tractors is yet to be estimated which will be done by tomorrow.

"Approximately 7,000 to 8,000 tractors will be there at Tikri border. Around 5,500 tractors will be there at Singhu border. Around 1,000 tractors are estimated to be there at the Ghazipur border.

Farmers from all across the country are marching towards Delhi in order to take part in the scheduled rally. Tractors from Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan have reached on Tikri border as the farmers sit in for protest for nearly two months.

The eleventh round of talks between farmers and the government was held on Friday.The talks of farmer unions and the government have seemingly broken down after the former insisted on their demand for the repeal of three new farm laws and the latter asked them to reconsider its offer to put these laws on hold for about 18 months.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.