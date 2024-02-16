Farmers Protests: Mixed Response In Punjab, Haryana; Buses Stay Off Road, Markets Partially Open

Security personnel guard at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during farmerss Delhi Chalo protest, near Patiala district, Friday, February 16, 2024. Several farmers unions, including the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), have called for a Gramin Bharat Bandh or nationwide strike today. | PTI

Chandigarh: Despite partial openings in various towns and cities, a significant number of buses remained off the roads across Punjab and Haryana in response to the "Bharat Bandh" call by farmers' fora on Friday.

In Punjab, commuters faced hardships as most buses operated by state agencies and private operators supported the bandh call, while in Haryana, various trade unions and farmers' bodies organised demonstrations.

Marketplaces and commercial complexes in several cities in Punjab remained closed, and farmers' organisations conducted demonstrations, blocking some points on the national highways in Punjab during the afternoon.

Farmers associated with BKU (Chaduni) also staged demonstrations at toll plazas in different cities for three hours, keeping them toll-free until around 4 pm in Haryana.