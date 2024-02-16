'You Touched Me Inappropriately': Woman Hurls Abuses, Shows Middle Finger To Farmers Blocking Road During Bharat Bandh Protest, Video Surfaces

Farmers protesting for their various demands are observing a nationwide shutdown or Bharat bandh today, February 16. Amid the agitation, a video of a heated argument between two women and a group of farmers over blocking a road has surfaced online. The two women, travelling in a car, were furious after some farmers stopped their four-wheeler. The woman, who was driving the car, showed middle finger to farmers and accused them of touching her inappropriately.

The video begins with a woman in car showing middle finger to farmers who allegedly blocked the road. She is seen hurling abuses at them and asking why they stopped her car. During the argument, a man tries to snatch her mobile phone. The woman gets more furious and alleges: "Aapne mujh par hath kyun uthaya? Aapne mujhe harass kiya hai. Aapne mujhe galat tarike se chua hai. (Why did you raise hand at me? You harassed me. You touched me inappropriately)."

During the Bharat Bandh call, a faceoff occurred between farmers and commuters. When farmers blocked the road, the girl traveling in a car responded by showing them the middle finger. Alert ‼️ Abusive Language pic.twitter.com/pnJuiJLfII — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) February 16, 2024

One of the protesting farmers is seen trying to defuse the tension, but his efforts go in vain. It was not immediately known when the incident took place.

Bharat Bandh Protest:

Farmers are observing Bharat bandh from 6 AM to 4 PM. The impact of the shutdown call is mainly seen in Punjab where employees of state-owned Punjab Roadways, PUNBUS and private public transport bus operators also went on strike, expressing solidarity with the protesting farmers. The impact was also seen in neighbouring Haryana as shops and commercial establishments stayed closed.