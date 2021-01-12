Farmers' Protest: SC puts Farms Laws on hold; sets up committee to examine the three legislations



Heading a 3-judge bench, Chief Justice Bobde said the committee will be part of the “judicial proceeding;” its report will be for the purposes of the court and not for use otherwise.

Making it clear that the suspension of the operation of the three farm laws would not be for an indefinite period, the court said it will not be an “empty” exercise and all those involved in the dispute, including government and the agitating farmers, will have to appear before it.

Taking note of the agitating farmers' lukewarm response to the court’s suggestion to set up a committee, CJI Bobde said that they are not forming the committee to “appease” anyone, but for the purposes of the court.

In an unequivocal message to the agitating farmers that they can’t veto the suggestion coming from the top court on setting up of a committee to examine the laws, CJI Bobde said, “There is no power which can prevent us from forming a committee. We want to solve the problem. We want to understand the ground situation. This is not politics. You have to cooperate.”

The court said the stay on implementation of the farm laws may assuage feelings of the farmers and encourage them to come to the negotiating table with confidence and good faith.

On the Attorney General opposing any interim stay since the farmers have not pointed out any single provision detrimental to them, the order said: "This court cannot be said to be completely powerless to grant stay of any executive action under a statutory enactment.’’

The court recorded in its order the Solicitor General's statement that "there are inherent safeguards in the Farm Laws, for the protection of the land of the farmers.’’

The hearing also saw the court being told that Khalistani elements have allegedly infiltrated among the farmers and they were mobilizing funds.

On the court asking the AG to file an affidavit confirming the claim, the latter said he would refer to intelligence reports and file the statement.

Notice on tractor march

The top court also issued a notice on the Delhi Police application seeking to bar the farmers from taking out a Kisan tractor-trolley march on the Republic Day. The police had expressed concern in an application filed on Monday that it cannot allow the law and order to break down on such a solemn occasion.