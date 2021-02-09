Farmers' Protest: Now, rally of 40 lakh tractors will be taken out, says BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Addressing a 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Haryana's Pehowa, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday said the ongoing farmers' protest against the Centre's contentious three farm laws at the borders of the national capital, will continue and spread to the rest of the nation.

After the Republic Day tractor rally, Tikat said the farmers will now take out an even bigger tractor rally. "Now, a rally of 40 lakh and not four lakh tractors will be taken out," the BKU leader told India Today.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'andolanjivi' jibe, Tikat said the PM has neve been a part of any agitation in his life. "In fact, he did the job of breaking the nation. What would he know about andolanjivis? Bhagat Singh, even Lal Krishna Advani were part of agitations," added Tikat.

On Monday, Reacting to PM Modi's assurance on giving minimum support prices to farmers, Tikait said that the PM did not say that a law will be enacted for MSP and the country does not run on trust.

"Prime Minister said 'MSP hai, tha aur rahega' in parliament but he did not say that a law will be enacted. The country does not run on trust. It runs on the constitution and law," said Tikait.

Tikait added that the farmers' stir is not backed by any political party. "No political party is supporting us. We are here for a genuine cause," he added.

"MSP (Minimum Support Price) tha, MSP hai aur MSP rahega' (MSP was there, MSP is there, MSP will remain in the future) said Modi in Rajya Sabha on Monday. He also said that the need of the hour is to improve the lives of the country's small farmers and the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) initiated changes in the agriculture sector since 2014.