Farmers’ protest completes 1 year today; security tightened at Delhi borders - see photos

Farmers have been protesting against the government's three bills on various borders of Delhi since November 26, 2020. And to mark the first anniversary of the farmers' movement against three Central farm laws Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM)has organized protests in different states like Delhi, Karnataka. SKM claimed that thousands of farmers are going to reach protests sites. In Karnataka, the protest will be staged on different highways and also on 25 locations in all districts of Karnataka.

The farmers have been camping at three border points of Delhi -- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur -- for the last one year. The movement against three new farm laws of the Centre began with a "Dilli Chalo" programme on November 26-27 last year. Meanwhile, the Centre has recently announced its decision to repeal the three farm laws.

Here are some pictures of the farmers' protest:

Ghaziabad: Security personnel install barricades at the Ghazipur border ahead of the Kisan Mahapanchayat on the first anniversary of the farmers agitation, in Ghaziabad | PTI

Police personnel look on as farmers protest outside MLA Pankaj Singhs office, in Noida, | PTI

Farmers protest at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' march against the Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov 29, 2020 | PTI / Atul Yadav

New Delhi, Feb 16 (ANI): Farmers at the site during their ongoing protest against new farm laws at Delhi-Ghazipur border, in Delhi. | ANI Photo

(Photo: PTI)

Farmers block Amritsar-Delhi National Highway during their four hours statewide Chakka Jam, near Jalandhar | ANI

A protestor hoists a flag from the lower ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi | ANI

In a combination of pictures, farmers gather at Red Fort as they continue to protest against the Centre’s farm laws on Tuesday (January 26) and (R) police stand guard at Red Fort in New Delhi on Wednesday. | —AFP

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait along with farmers attend Kisan Sansad during a protest against the three farm laws amid the Monsoon session of the Parliament, in New Delhi | ANI

Lakhimpur Kheri incident | Photo: ANI

Charred remains of a vehicle which set ablaze in Sunday's violence during farmers' protest, in Lakhimpur Kheri | ANI

Kisan Mahapanchayat: Lakhimpur Kheri incident, non-payment of dues to sugarcane farmers on agenda today | (PTI Photo)

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Samyukt Kisan Morcha calls for 'rail roko', 'mahapanchayat' | ANI Photo/ File Photo

New Delhi: Farmers gather at Tikri Border ahead of one year anniversary of farmers agitation against central governments three farm reform laws, in New Delhi, Thursday, November 25, 2021. | (PTI Photo)

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021