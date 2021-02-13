Farmers' Protest: BKU's Naresh Tikait 'not in favour' of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha's Rail Roko on Feb 18

Lucknow: Difference of opinion resurfaced within Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) when the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Chief Naresh Tikait opposed the ‘Rail Roko’ call given by the morcha to intensify farmers’ agitation.

“We are not in favour of holding programs to stop rails or buses. We should not indulge in any activity which causes problems to the general public. It is our duty to ensure that our agitation is peaceful and it does not affect the lives of the people of the country,” said Tikait.

During informal talk with local journalists Tikait made mention of the violence during the tractor rally organized by the morcha on Republic Day. He feared that agitating farmers will lose sympathy and support from the general public if their stir turns violent again and causes trouble to people.