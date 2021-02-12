'Farmers will go home only after Centre repeals farm laws,' says BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Tikait further alleged that the people of Gujarat are being jailed by the Government if they want to join the protest. "We will march nation-wide, go to Gujarat and set it free. It's controlled by the Centre. India is free but people of Gujarat are imprisoned. If they want to join the movement, they are jailed. This is not just the movement of farmers but also of freedom of Gujarat. I will go to Gujarat hold meetings there," said Tikait.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.