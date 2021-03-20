Farmers' protest: BKU president Naresh Tikait warns to intensify agitation if Centre not ready for talks

On the question of Punjab farmers spearheading the movement, Tikait clarified that farmers from different states have different problems. “Farmers in Punjab are big and they bear the major brunt of the three farm laws which maximize their losses. In Uttar Pradesh, farmers are small and marginal, they have capability to suffer and bear less losses,” he pointed out.

He, however, quickly added that if the government is adamant then farmers will continue their agitation till the three farm laws are withdrawn and replaced by a new law on the MSP.

“They may send the Army with Tanks but farmers will not go back to their homes till their demands are not met. Already, they have slapped 20 lakh cases, uprooted our tents and resorted to all sorts of repressive measures. But we will not end our agitation which is for our survival and save the future of next generations,” he warned.

A large number of farmers from adjoining districts had gathered at Powayan Shahjahanpur to support the BKU leader at the Kisan Mahapanchayat. Tikait said that they will continue holding panchayats all over the country to unite farmers against the new laws.

He, however, appealed to farmers not to get provoked and continue their agitation peacefully.