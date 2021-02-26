Farmers' Protest: Activist Nodeep Kaur granted bail after nearly two months

Arrested amid the farmers protest, activist Nodeep Kaur has finally been granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. A member of the Mazdoor Adhikar Sangathan, had joined the protest at Delhi's borders at the beginning of this year. She had been arrested from the Singhu border on January 12, with bail being rejected initially.
The 23-year-old activist is facing charges of attempt to murder and extortion. She along with others was arrested for allegedly gheraoing an industrial unit and demanding money from the company in Sonipat. A team of police personnel was allegedly attacked with sticks when they reached the site and according to officials, some had suffered injuries.
Since then, even as the outrage over her detention grew, reports quoted her sister as alleging that Kaur had been assaulted by the police while in custody. The police have however denied the allegation.
Over the last few weeks, well known personalities, both in India and abroad have batted for her release. While Canadian lawmaker Gurratan Singh spoke about the situation at the Ontario Legislature, US Vice President Kamala Harris' niece Meena has repeatedly taken to Twitter calling for her release. She alleged that Kaur had been tortured and sexually assaulted while in police custody. Labour MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi has also brought up her arrest before the British parliament.
"I rose in the to bring awareness to the unjust imprisonment of Nodeep Kaur, and the violence she has faced at the hands of police while in custody. Nodeep’s bail hearing is tomorrow – so let us all raise our voices and demand her release," Gurratan Singh had tweeted on Thursday.
On Wednesday, AAP MP Harpal Singh Cheema had written to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar demanding the activist's immediate release. "I demand that she should be released immediately and our people should be allowed to meet her in prison", he wrote.