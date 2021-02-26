Farmers' Protest: Activist Nodeep Kaur granted bail after nearly two months

Arrested amid the farmers protest, activist Nodeep Kaur has finally been granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. A member of the Mazdoor Adhikar Sangathan, had joined the protest at Delhi's borders at the beginning of this year. She had been arrested from the Singhu border on January 12, with bail being rejected initially.

The 23-year-old activist is facing charges of attempt to murder and extortion. She along with others was arrested for allegedly gheraoing an industrial unit and demanding money from the company in Sonipat. A team of police personnel was allegedly attacked with sticks when they reached the site and according to officials, some had suffered injuries.

Since then, even as the outrage over her detention grew, reports quoted her sister as alleging that Kaur had been assaulted by the police while in custody. The police have however denied the allegation.