Farmers In Punjab Begin 3-Day 'Rail Roko' Protest Over Flood Compensation Demands & MSP (WATCH)

Amritsar: Raising demands for financial aid against the losses incurred during the floods, and Minimum Support Price (MSP) guarantee farmers in Punjab's Amritsar led by the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee held a three-day 'rail blockade' on Thursday. Sarwan Singh Pandher of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, who was present at the protest said, "If anyone tries to be unfair with the farmers of Punjab, then farmers from Haryana will also join Punjab farmers. Farmers are united throughout the country."

Pandher further said that at "Devi Dasspura thousands of farmers have gathered in their tractors and bikes to hold an agitation demanding compensation over losses considering the floods in north India which have affected the crops." "The agitation has been called by 18 unions in North India. Home Minister Amit Shah came to Amritsar and he promised to bring MSP guarantee law but the committee has not been formed yet. The cases that had been registered during the Delhi agitation have not been withdrawn," Pandher said.

"The farmers who lost their lives, and their families have not got the compensation and jobs which was assured. The victims have not got justice in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. We have demanded 50,000 crore as compensation for the floods. The drugs that are being supplied through drones are not being checked at the borders. The protest is against the central government," he added.

Police official Balvir S Ghuman said that massive security has been deployed to deal with the situation.

#WATCH | Punjab | Farmers, under the aegis of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, sit on railway tracks as they stage a 'Rail Roko Andolan' over their demands, including Committee for MSP, withdrawal of cases regarding agitation in Delhi and compensation & jobs for families of… pic.twitter.com/fy9t6XieHH — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2023

