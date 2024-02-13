Farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' March: Police Fire Tear Gas To Disperse Protesters At Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border

While massive security arrangements are in pace as farmers Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border as scores of farmers marched towards Delhi, dramatic visuals have surfaced where police could been seen firing tear gas to disperse protesters.

#WATCH | Police fire tear gas to disperse protesting farmers at Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border. pic.twitter.com/LNpKPqdTR4 — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2024

Massive security arrangements have been put in place on the borders of the national capital in view of the 'Delhi Chalo' protest by farmers on Tuesday. To ensure law and order, Delhi police have already enforced Section 144, restricting entry of tractor trolleys and large assemblies.

Visuals from Delhi's Gazipur border, Shambhu border and Tikri border showed barricades and barbed wires erected on the roads blocking entry.

Similar arrangements are observed at the Singhu border with rows of barricades lining the road.

Haryana | "11 companies deployed here. We are ensuring that there is no law and order situation here and citizens do not face any trouble in commuting. As of now, there is no march towards the Tikri border (with Delhi), but the situation is dynamic and we are monitoring it using… pic.twitter.com/bbSpV62ihj — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2024

Multi-layered barricading has taken place at these borders to restrict the protesting farmers from entering the national capital. Meanwhile, Mohammed Sarfaraz, SP, Patiala city reviewed the security arrangement at Delhi's Shambhu border on Tuesday morning.

#WATCH | Concrete slabs, barbed wires, police deployment in Haryana's Bahadurgarh as a measure to maintain law and order in view of farmers 'Delhi Chalo' march pic.twitter.com/usdbVCREqP — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2024

"11 companies deployed here. We are ensuring that there is no law and order situation here and citizens do not face any trouble in commuting. As of now, there is no march towards the Tikri border (with Delhi), but the situation is dynamic and we are monitoring it using various sources" said SP Jhajjar Arpit Jain.