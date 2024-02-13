Delhi Chalo Protests: Farmers-Ministers Talks Fail; Protestors' March To Begin Today | PTI

Chandigarh: A confrontation between the protesting farmers and the authorities in Haryana appeared imminent after the farmer unions’ talks with the Union ministers over former’s demands fell flat here on Monday.

It was the second such meeting between the Union ministers – Piyush Goyal and Arjun Munda and the leaders of various farmers’ unions here, the first being on February 8 last which had also remained sans any headway.

According to information, the two sides could not reach an agreement on the issue of minimum support price (MSP) and the loan waivers despite a six-hour meeting which began around 6 pm on Monday, even though several of their demands had been met during the last meeting held on February 8 last.

No Amicable Solution Found

The Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee leader Sarvan Singh Pandher told newspersons after the meeting that no amicable solution could be reached on the issues of MSP and loan waivers hence the farmers’ would launch their ``Delhi Chalo'' march on Tuesday (February 13).

Meanwhile, it may be recalled that Haryana Police had already sealed all the national highways, state highways and other major roads’ borders and implemented various measures to thwart the farmers' march and maintain law and order in the state and ensure the safety of the general public. A total of 114 companies had been deployed across various districts, with 64 comprising paramilitary forces and 50 comprising Haryana police, equipped with anti-riot gear and stationed in border and sensitive districts. Additionally, surveillance technologies such as drones and CCTV cameras were being utilized to monitor miscreants and mischievous elements.

Section 144 Imposed

Section 144 had also been imposed in 15 districts, and internet services suspended in as many as seven districts so as to thwart any untoward incident in the view of farmers’ stir.

The police of the two states had also sealed the Shambhu barrier on the GT road on the Patiala-Ambala border, besides diverting the traffic on the said national highway since Saturday also making similar measures on the national highways or state highways in the districts of Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Fatehabad and Sirsa which border Punjab.