Delhi Chalo March: Police Enforces Section 144 From February 12 To March 12; Here's What's Permitted, What's Not

Delhi Police has taken precautionary steps by implementing Section 144 across the city in anticipation of the farmers' Delhi Chalo March scheduled for Tuesday. The directive, issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Monday, aims to maintain law and order during the protest in and around the national capital.

Under the prohibitory orders, which will be in effect for one month, several activities are restricted to ensure public safety.

Lets take a look at what activities are permitted and what activities are restricted:

1. Activities like blocking roads, gathering in groups of five or more people, and organizing rallies or meetings are strictly prohibited in Delhi, except for pre-approved specific reasons.

2. Vehicles, especially tractor trolleys carrying people or materials, including weapons or potential tools of violence, will not be allowed to enter Delhi.

3. Organising processions, demonstrations, or marches on foot for any purpose are completely banned.

4. The use of loudspeakers or amplifiers in vehicles, buildings, or public spaces without permission is strictly prohibited.

5. Carrying firearms, explosives, corrosive substances, or any dangerous items in public places is also prohibited, along with spreading provocative messages that may incite unrest.

6. Gatherings related to weddings, funerals, or religious functions are permitted, provided they are organized with proper permission.

Exceptions to these orders include processions, meetings, or congregations organised by the government or public servants in the discharge of their duties.

🚨IMPORTANT INFORMATION 🚨



Order under Section 144 of CrPC has been enforced w.e.f. 12.02.2024 i.e. today for a period of 30 days up to 12.03.2024.



Kindly comply.#DelhiPoliceUpdates pic.twitter.com/Mlhmib44rJ — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) February 12, 2024

The order will be effective from February 13, 2024 and will remain in force for 30 days until March 12, 2024, unless revoked earlier.