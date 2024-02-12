'Delhi Chalo' March: Section 144 Imposed In National Capital Ahead Of Farmer's Protest | PTI

Section 144 has been imposed in the entire Delhi in view of the farmers' call for March to Delhi on 13th February as per Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora.

Delhi: Section 144 has been imposed in the entire Delhi in view of the farmers' call for March to Delhi on 13th February: Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora pic.twitter.com/ok59SfyjpU — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2024

A team of three Union ministers will hold talks on Monday with a delegation of farmer leaders, who are planning to march towards Delhi. Meanwhile, convoys of tractor-trolleys have already set out from different parts of Punjab to join the march. Haryana authorities have fortified the state's border with Punjab at many places in Ambala, Jind, Fatehabad and Kurukshetra using concrete blocks, iron nails and barbed wire to scuttle the farmers' proposed 'Delhi Chalo' march on February 13.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have announced that more than 200 farm unions would head to Delhi on February 13 to press the Centre to accept several demands, including the enactment of a law to guarantee a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Union ministers Piyush Goyal, Arjun Munda and Nityanand Rai are scheduled to arrive in Chandigarh on Monday to hold a second round of talks with the farmer leaders to discuss their demands. The meeting will be held at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration in Sector 26 at 5 pm. The first meeting with the three Union ministers was held on February 8.

Besides a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP), the farmers are also demanding the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pensions for farmers and farm labourers, farm debt waiver, withdrawal of police cases and "justice" for victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.